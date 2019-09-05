Nicola Sturgeon makes first cut to Fife MSP’s hair

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon swapped politics for hairdressing as she chopped off the legendary locks of one of her MSPs.

She made the first cut as David Torrance gave up his long hair to raise over £1200 for Maggie’s Fife Cancer Care Centre.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance will get his hair cut for Maggies

The Kirkcaldy MSP had been growing it for over a year, giving him the distinction of possibly the longest hair among any of the parliament’s 129 politicians.

It was the subject of many comments – some even complimentary!

When Mr Torrance decided it was time to get it cut, he called on the First Minister to do the honours, with expert help from Mark Reynolds from Kirkcaldy’s Revolution Barber Shop.

In front of a media scrum, he hopped on to a traditional barber’s chair and emerged with a smart short back and sides new look.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’d been asking him for ages when he was getting it cut – and was delighted when he told me he was doing it, and for such a fantastic charity.” She admitted she really enjoyed picking up the razor, adding: “I got as bit carried away, but thankfully the professionals took over before it went to far.”

Mr Torrance said: “In the year since I started growing my hair I’ve had a lot of feedback from my friends, family, colleagues, and constituents about it. I even had the occasional compliment!

“I’d known for a while that it was time for the hair to go, and I wanted to make sure that the buzz around it was used for the benefit of such an incredible charity.

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated to the fundraiser, the First Minister for being such a good sport and Mark from Revolution for their help to bring this together – and of course Maggie’s for all the incredible work they do to support those facing cancer in my constituency.”

Representatives from Maggie’s were at the parliament to see the famous locks hit the floor.

Valerie Ross, Maggie’s head of fundraising, said: “We’re absolutely delighted David chose to support us by cutting off his famous locks and to have the First Minister show her support is just wonderful.

“As a charity Maggie’s relies on donations and fundraising efforts such as David allow us to continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support, offering the best support possible to people with cancer as well as their family and friends.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to David and to everyone who have come together from all parties to support him.”

Donations can still be made to David’s haircut appeal HERE https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-mops-getting-a-chop.

To find out more about Maggie’s please go HERE www.maggiescentres.org.