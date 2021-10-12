Nicola Sturgeon has been named Britain's most influential woman by a recent survey from The Body Shop.

The new report from The Body Shop, has revealed the most influential women in Scotland and the UK, based on the number of Google searches, social media followers, Wikipedia page views and GIFs.

In 2020, Sturgeon received a total number of 5,244,000 Google searches in 2020, significantly beating the Queen who received 752,900 (runner-up) and Michaela Coel who received 1,111,200 (third place).

However, Queen Elizabeth still managed to reign over the First Minister with Twitter followers with 14,800,000 whilst Ms Sturgeon sat at 1,514,000.

British nurse and former Chief Executive of the Royal College of Nursing, Donna Kinnair DBE and COO of the NHS Amanda Pritchard both appear in the top ten under the health category, with 17,130 and 5410 UK Google searches respectively.

A Bodyshop spokesperson said: “First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon comes top with a staggering 5.2 million Google searches from the UK alone.

"It’s both positive and encouraging to see a variety of women from different professions achieving such high popularity through Google searches and inspiring the next generation of influential women.”

Nicola Sturgeon became Scotland’s fifth leader in 2014—and first woman leader—since the establishment of the Scottish Parliament and government in 1999.

She joined the Scottish National Party in 1986 when she was age 16 and cited British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as the reason for her involvement.

After obtaining a law degree in 1992 from the University of Glasgow, Sturgeon became a solicitor with a Glasgow law firm.

