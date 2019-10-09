NHS Forth Valley criticised following inquest into Bo’ness man’s death

A Bo’ness man who took his own life on the Isle of Man just days after being discharged from Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

James McLean (29) killed himself in June 2018 after receiving treatment for a drug overdose at the Larbert hospital. He discharged himself and travelled over to the Isle of Man to live with his father.

His body was found near an old railway line three days later.

An inquest into Mr McLean’s death concluded last week with Judge John Needham recording a verdict of suicide, stating Mr McLean’s intentions were impulsive but intentional.

After hearing evidence from the medical staff who treated Mr McLean in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Mr Needham told the hearing he would recommend a review of training of doctors at NHS Forth Valley, as well as recommending overdose patients be seen by more senior doctors for self-discharge.

The inquest heard Mr McLean had suffered on and off with drug addiction since his teenage years and, after discharging himself from Forth Valley Royal Hospital, caught a train to Heysham to sail to Douglas on the Isle of Man the next day.

He sought treatment for withdrawal symptoms at MEDS at Noble’s Hospital shortly after arriving on the island.

The Coroner of Inquests offered his condolences to Mr McLean’s relatives, adding he was a dedicated family man who was very attached to his young daughter, and will be missed by all family members.

An NHS Forth Valley spokeperson said: “We await a full copy of the determination and will carefully consider the Coroner’s recommendations. A number of changes have already been made to the policy for patients who discharge themselves against medical advice and we will review if further changes are necessary in light of these recommendations.”