Newtongrange teenage magician plays his cards right

A Newtongrange teenager, who last year became the youngest ever magician to perform at the Fringe, is set for another capital run.

Edinburgh Magic Circle member Dan Bastianelli (19) will bring his ‘Trixated’ show to CC Blooms at 3pm every day August 3-25, except Mondays, as part of PBH’s Free Fringe.

Dan Bastianelli from Newtongrange - a member of the Edinburgh Magic Circle. Photo by Liam Russell.

He said: “It’s very exciting to return. Last year I performed at La Vida in Queensferry Street. This year its a bigger venue, a 50 seater. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be good. I’ve got a whole new show to perform. It’s family friendly. Aimed at adults really but it’s not offensive. There will be some card magic, rubix cubes. It’s free and non-ticketed.

“It costs nothing to run the venue and it’s donation based. I did that last year and it went well. If your show is good people tend to be quite generous. It’s good for the audience as it’s low risk.

“I do weddings etc, so I’m practicing material in that environment just now for the show at the Fringe.”

The former St David’s RC High School and St Mary’s Primary pupil loves magic.

He said: “I have been doing it since I was six, when I got a magic set for Christmas. And I have never grown out of it.

“I have been doing it semi-professional since I was 14. It’s great. I’m at University, studying mechanical engineering at Heriot Watt, so it’s my part-time job instead of working in a shop or a bar.”