Newtongrange Silver Band’s year of silverware joy

Newtongrange Silver Band is gearing up for the Scottish Open with confidence after a successful year, which has been aptly, full of silverware.

As well as finishing third in the Scottish Championships in March, the band’s silverware haul included six trophies at the Northern Counties Brass Band Contest in May and four trophies at the Fife Charities Band Association 74th Annual Contest last month.

The band’s manager and president Harold Wells is looking forward to the national contest next month. He said: “We have had a lot of success this year, so we just want to keep the ball rolling at the Scottish Open. The year started off with a great result in the Scottish Championships and it’s gone on from there.

“We are all absolutely delighted with how it’s gone.

“For quite some time now we have had a good stable band, the members have stayed pretty much the same.

“We have got very much a family feel in the band. Everyone works well together.

“And our music director Andy Duncan has been able to work a lot with us. He is principal tuba for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Unfortunately Andy can’t be with us for the Scottish Open but Anne Crookston will lead us. She will be taking us to that contest and our three Christmas concerts that Andy can’t make.”

The annual Grant O’Connor Memorial concert, in memory of the former silver band member, takes place at 7.30pm on October 25 in the Newtongrange Parish Church Hall.

“It’s never a mournful time. It’s very much a celebration. All the family come,” said Harold.

“It’s very much an occasion for the people of Newtongrange. It’s always very popular.”

Tickets can be obtained from the O’Connor family, The Dean Tavern, or online at www.priorbooking.com/e/grant-oconnor-memorial-concert-2.