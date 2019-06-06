Newtongrange/ Coatbridge Pop duo hope to become city stars

Newtongrange/ Coatbridge pop duo The Eves hope it will be third time lucky when they release their new single ‘City of Stars’ this week.

The Eves are Caroline Gilmour from Newtongrange, and Marrisa Keltie from Coatbridge.

Speaking about their third single release on Friday, which is receiving national airplay, Caroline said: “City Of Stars is an uplifting pop song about love and harmony and the connection we all share with each other. It’s currently being played on regional BBC channels across the UK as well as national radio via Talk Radio.

“We recorded it in Edinburgh with producer Mark Morrow. He is great at what he does and we are very pleased with the results. Mark’s previous work with other clients has been played on BBC radio 1 and 2, BBC 6 music, Channel 4 and STV so it’s been amazing to work with such a high calibre producer.”

The duo have been busy this year, playing Country to Country Music Festival in Glasgow and the Scotswoman of the Year Awards, while also signing to management team, Hanoi Creative.

Caroline explained how the band started. She said: “Marissa and I met after she approached me on Facebook about writing together. We’d both heard of each other before but never crossed paths.

“We met up and creatively it clicked very quickly and we wrote 10 songs within a month. Marissa came to live in Edinburgh when she started her music degree – she has never left since.

“We wanted the band name to reflect the fact that we are women. We thought Eve was a very feminine name so it came from there really.”

The Eves headline at King Tuts Summer Nights Festival on August 25, and will open for The Shires at Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on September 22.

To purchase City of Stars go to www.theeves.co.uk.