New Strictly Come Dancing contestants are revealed

David James is set to appear on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The footballer was unveiled as a contestant on The One Show tonight.

James said it had been hard keeping the secret for so long, but that he had told his mother.

He said he had been asked to do Strictly on many occasions and that former contestant Mark Foster had finally convinced him to take part.

James said Foster told him "it was an amazing show and experience".

He will be joined as a contestant by comedian Chris Ramsey and Eastenders actress Emma Barton.

"I'm buzzing, I'm really buzzing," Ramsey said as he appeared on The One Show.

Ramsey said he had struggled to keep quiet about taking part and had told some of his friends.

Barton told The One Show she was a Strictly super fan and that she was "over the moon" when she received the call to appear on the show.