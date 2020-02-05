New report states a railway station in Grangemouth is a key priority

Pressure is building to bring a railway station back to the town of Grangemouth and its local MSP is more than chuffed about recently announced plans to do just that.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald welcomed a report from Railfuture Scotland about having a Scottish rail network fit for the 21st century which identifies a new rail station in Grangemouth as a key priority.

This picture was taken near the site of the former Grangemouth Railway Station in 1975, seven years after the last passenger trains stopped coming to the town. The station itself closed in 1968 and was demolished. Its demise was blamed on declining passenger numbers at the time.

Railfuture Scotland’s proposals to expand the rail network in Scotland stated a Grangemouth station would be used by an estimated 360,000 people every year.

Mr MacDonald said: “I welcome these proposals put forward by Railfuture Scotland – proposals which back up the feeling within the local community. Not only would it benefit the industry in the town, providing wider connectivity through Scotland’s rail network to the rest of Scotland, the UK and beyond, but it would ensure local people have better access to Scotland’s rail network.

“Investment to realise a railway station in Grangemouth would increase the prospects of people within our communities and would help to bring people back into the town increasing footfall and the prosperity of our local businesses.

“A railway station, and further investment in the town, is vital to Grangemouth’s future prosperity, and I would encourage further exploration of these proposals, with a view to reinstating Grangemouth’s railway station sooner rather than later.”

At a meeting of the Falkirk Council executive on December 10 last year, members talked about plans for a railway station in Bonnybridge and Councillor Allan Nimmo enquired what had happened to similar proposals for Grangemouth.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn stated the issue was being looked at as part of the Investment Zone – a bid for £238 million of funding from governments in Westminster and Holyrood.