New Linlithgow baby and toddler swimming group hopes to make a splash

A new Baby and Toddler Swimming programme, called SwimSprouts, has been launched at Donaldsons in Linlithgow.

The new group will run on Sunday mornings initially, and then Tuesday mornings, from the end of August.

Jenni Morris from SwimSprouts said: “With its lovely warm pool, ample changing rooms and plenty of free parking, you will be impressed with the Donaldson’s set up. It is a perfect place for budding swimmers, to extend your social circle over a coffee, or participate in other classes. Coming to SwimSprouts lessons should be part of your relaxation and fun time with your baby/toddler. Thirty minutes of fun in the water and a workout for the mums/dads/grandparents too.”

Call 07436 875047 or visit www.swimsprouts.com for more information.