New law to BAN puppy farming in Scotland confirmed at ‘historic’ meeting

A new law aimed at cracking down on so-called puppy farms will be passed through Scottish Government, the Edinburgh Evening News can reveal.

Known as Lucy’s Law, it will ban the sale of kittens and puppies from third parties, making buyers deal with breeders directly.

Animal charities Scottish SPCA and Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, in Seafield Road, Edinburgh, were among the organisations fighting to push #LucysLaw4Scotland to put an end to puppy farming in the country.

After a meeting with the Scottish Government yesterday, campaigners, including the chief executive of the Scottish SPCA Kirsteen Campbell and celebrity vet Marc Abraham, were rejoicing once agreements to pass the law were confirmed.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We welcome the announcement in the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government that Lucy’s Law is to be introduced.

“This new licensing system will prevent the sale of puppies and kittens under six months old by anyone other than the breeder.

“This welcome reform will stop the proliferation in third party sales.”

Mark Abraham described the meeting as a “historic” event and thanked the organisations taking part to fight for puppy rights.

The law is named after Lucy, a cavalier King Charles spaniel who died in 2016 after suffering poor treatment on a puppy farm in Wales.

Campaigners all over the UK have been working together and with the Government to fight against puppy smuggling, farming and dealers.

