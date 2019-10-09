New eco-friendly pop-up shops to support Fife crafters in the run up to Christmas

Fife crafters are being given an exclusive opportunity to showcase their creative talents in the lead up to Christmas, thanks to a new initiative being rolled out by Health Food & More in Kirkcaldy.

They are being offered free space within the St Clair Street health store to host one-off pop-up shops to exhibit and sell their unique, handmade and eco-friendly products.

The Health Food and More Shop in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy

You may also be interested in:

MPS welcome Scotrail change over service to busy Fife stations

Thieves target Fife church for second time

Man ordered by sheriff to pay for damage at Kirkcaldy Police station

The first pop-up shop to be hosted by the independent retailer, which sells vegan foods, health supplements, and eco-friendly household products, will take place this Saturday (October 12), with local crochet co-operative Kind Earth Cro-op occupying the space to sell crochet hats, ‘scrubbies’, cleansing pads, dish cloths, bowls and soap saver bags.

All the items for sale have been handmade by local crafters and are designed to be gentle on heads, homes and the environment.

Health Food & More’s Keren Brynes MacLean said: “We are thrilled to be launching a series of exciting and eco-friendly pop-up shops where our customers can buy unique and artisan gifts and household products.

“We also want to support local crafters to reach a wider audience and benefit from retail space they otherwise might not be able to afford at this stage of their business.

“The space within our herbal clinic is free for crafters to use and we won’t be taking a commission.”

The Kind Earth Cro-op, which is based in Kirkcaldy, has been growing in popularity since it launched earlier this year. Its five makers use recycled materials, such as denim and yarn, where they can to make their products and processes as plastic-free and sustainable as possible.

So far, the group has been showcasing and selling its products at local markets and craft fairs and is now keen to see how the Cro-op’s quirky crochet items will fare in a retail environment.

Laura Wigley of The Kind Earth Cro-op said: “This is a great opportunity for us and we are really looking forward to seeing how our products sell in a shop environment.

“They have proved really popular so far thanks, in part, to their eco credentials.”

Health Food & More’s new pop-up shops will run fortnightly from now on, with further crafters already confirmed, including Made by Me unique gift boxes handcrafted in Dunfermline; Beesy’s Beeswax Candles based in Glenrothes and Saz’s Delights, which makes lamps and gifts from recycled bottles collected at Health Food and More.

Keren added: “All these products are plastic-free – fitting in with our green ethos here at Health Food & More – and are lovingly made in Fife.

“Come and join us every second Saturday to see what’s on offer.”

Health Food & More, which has just introduced two new ‘eco bays’ to its shop floor, is a herbal medicine clinic and healthy living store, which also offers health screening.

Find out more at www.healthfoodandmore.co.uk