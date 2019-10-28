New book aims to shed light on paranormal Gorebreige wood claims

Mysterious goings on in a Gorebridge wood form a chapter of a new book about paranormal forests across the United Kingdom.

Author Peter McCue recently released his third book on paranormal activity – Britain’s Paranormal Forests. In it he investigates mysterious lights, strange animal encounters and ghostly sightings at Camp Wood, in a chapter entitled ‘Gorebridge Lights’.

Peter McCue, author of 'Britain's Paranormal Forests'.

Much of the reported witness testimony was obtained first-hand by the author. While he draws sceptical conclusions about some of the alleged incidents, he takes others seriously and considers possible explanations.

Peter (71) investigated claims that the Gorebridge area is a very active hot spot for anomalous phenomena and that ‘The Camp’ is the site of an alien base.

He said: “I spoke to a dog walker and she knew nothing about any phenomena there and in the town I was told there had been reports but nothing else.

“I made two daytime and one night-time visit. At night I drove around the site and didn’t see anything. But that doesn’t disprove the claims of course as these phenomena can be intermittent.

Britain's Paranormal Forests by Peter McCue, who examines intriguing reports of people experiencing uncanny events in several of Britain's woods and forests including sightings of the 'Gorebridge Lights'.

“I didn’t come to any conclusion. I’m slightly sceptical. If there is as much activity going on as reported I would have thought it was the talk of the town, but it doesn’t seem to be.

“There are certain areas of geological faulting. So I contacted the British Geological Survey and asked if there was any significant faultings in the Gorebridge area and I was told there is.

“So whether that explains any lights phenomena I don’t know. It could be down to being on the airport’s flightpath. There is also reports of light phenomena in Carrington and North Middleton.”

The retired clinical psychologist explained the difficulties he faced writing the book. He said: “I’m a cautious believer in the reality of the paranormal. I think activity occurs but I don’t know why.

“Many cases are problematic as you get misconception and hoaxes as well.

“Some of the chapters are fully detailed cases where there has been a lot of reports of activity. Some cases are harder to investigate than others, given the lack of evidence.

“And I always find it quite stressful to write the books, dealing with material that is sometimes unclear, and I try to get everything right. It’s a bit like doing a doctoral thesis. It’s probably easier to do a book without referencing, but I try to reference everything.”