Netflix's Robert the Bruce film Outlaw King causes tourists to flock to Edinburgh

FILM fans are flocking to Edinburgh to follow in the footsteps of Robert the Bruce after the success of the Netflix film Outlaw King.

The movie, starring American actor Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, premiered on the streaming service in November.

Chris Pine playing Robert the Bruce. PA Photo/Netflix/David Eustace

Now, more than six months on, tourists are flocking from all over the world to see locations where filming took place, including Glasgow Cathedral, Craigmillar Castle, Edinburgh and Linlithgow Palace, West Lothian.

Several travel operators across the central belt have created packages for tourists who want to relive some of the iconic moments in the film which tells the story of the 14th-century Scottish king.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s tourist board said it has had over 100,000 views of an Outlaw King locations map.

David Rankin, owner of Private Tours Edinburgh, began showing tourists Outlaw King filming locations late last year.

Katy Duncan, marketing manager for Highland Explorer Tours which launched an Outlaw King tour from Edinburgh last month, added: “It gets Scotland out there and gets people excited about coming to Scotland and experiencing it for themselves.”