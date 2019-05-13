Netflix comic book genius launches cafe to give back to his hometown

Multi-millionaire Netflix executive Mark Millar is set to open a not-for-profit cafe in his Scottish home town to raise money for the community.

The comic book writer is launching the eaterie this weekend – and is giving everything away for free on launch day.

READ MORE: Former SNP and Salmond adviser throws support to Scottish Greens

The Rainbow Family Cafe will be based at Townhead Parish Church Hall in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, where Mr Millar grew up.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: SNP remains ‘focused’ on IndyRef2

In 2017, the writer sold his Millarworld publishing company to home entertainment giants Netflix in a multi-million pound deal. He is now an executive at Netflix and creates exclusive movies and television shows for the company.

After signing the deal, Millar and his wife Lucy set up a charitable foundation to use his fortune to redevelop the Townhead area. He has now announced the cafe will open this Sunday and every penny it makes will be ploughed back into the community.

Millar, 49, said: “My wife and I are launching a not-for-profit cafe in my old housing estate this Sunday.

“Every penny made going into the community. Best part? Everything in the cafe is going to be completely free on launch day.”

Superheroes including Spiderman, Superman, Wonder Woman and The Incredible Hulk will be in attendance at the launch.

The cafe will open on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons serving tea, coffee, soft drinks and snacks. Millar’s superhero comics Kick-Ass, Wanted and Kingsman have all been turned in Hollywood movies. He has also previously written Superman, Captain America and Wolverine comic book stories.

Millar was about four when one of his five siblings bought him his first Spider-Man comic and launched him on his future career.

He has also announced plans to build up new homes in the Townhead area.

The profits from the venture will be put back into community facilities.

If all goes well, the writer, who was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to film and literature, intends to launch a longer-term regeneration plan. Speaking previously about his plans, Millar said: “I was bored on a flight to LA, so I took out a pen and pad and worked on an idea of helping to regenerate the area.

“I wanted to form a charitable foundation, start building properties and put the entire profit into the community.

“Instead of just giving a one-off donation, I wanted to make an investment and do something, which will have a lasting effect in Townhead.

“I want to have private school levels of facilities and after-school clubs to the point where parents are champing at the bit to get into the area and have their kids schooled in Townhead.”