Neilston pupil wants to make people feel better with jokes

A primary two pupil from St Thomas’ Primary School has been decribed as wonderful and heart-warming after his worksheet was shared on social media.

As part of their lesson, the class were asked to describe what they wanted to be when they grew up.

The youngster wrote how they wanted to be a mental health doctor and would ‘make people better by telling jokes and pulling funny faces’.

The school shared the worksheet on Twitter with the caption, ‘Primary 2. We need a little more of this in the world #mentalhealth’