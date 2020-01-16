Nearly 200 people donate blood in memory of tragic Edinburgh student Patrick Smith who fell from window

The drive took place in memory of Patrick who was passionate about giving blood

Close to 200 people donated blood in memory of Patrick Smith who died after falling out of a window last year as part of a campaign driven by his family and friends.

Patrick Smith, who died after falling from a window in September (Photo: Contributed)

Patrick, who was studying at Edinburgh University when he tragically fell from a third-floor window in September to his death, was a keen blood donor.

In his memory, family and friends signed up to a blood drive, with 187 people donating in a week in Scotland and across the world including the USA and New Zealand.

Edinburgh Donor Centre saw 90 people donate as part of the blood drive for Patrick.

Marissa Lam, president of the Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club where Patrick was a regular and popular member, told the Daily Record: "Patrick and his sister Hanna were both really into giving blood, so the committee were keen to set up a blood drive as a tribute to him.

"Patrick was friendly with everyone and we knew lots of people would be happy to be involved. An event led by EUSWPC, which all of Edinburgh University’s sports clubs could take part in, was a positive way to remember Patrick."

Patrick's sister, Hanna, said she wants to increase the numbers of young people giving blood.

She said: "When Marissa got in touch about doing a blood drive, I thought it was a brilliant idea as I knew so many friends and family would want to get involved.

“As numbers grew, Martha and I decided we wanted to set up the awareness campaign Give Blood 4 Good."

Gillian Morrison, donor recruitment officer, Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, said: “The response we have received from the Give Blood 4 Good supporters has been simply amazing.

“The success of the campaign and resulting blood drive is purely through the hard work and commitment of Hanna and Patrick’s loved ones.

“It’s clear that he was an important person in many people’s lives and the number of people giving blood in his memory is testament to this.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported Give Blood 4 Good and blood donation all over the world."