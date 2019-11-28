National Theatre to tackle Scotland's slave trade history as 2020 programme is revealed

The National Theatre of Scotland is to confront the country's slave trade past with two major new shows as part of its 2020 programme.

Theatre-goers will be led on a new guided tour of Glasgow which will see their mobile phones become "a window to meet the ghosts of the city's painful past and its effect on the present."

New multi-media project Ghosts will tackle Glasgow's 'often unspoken history' with the international slave trade.

The company will also stage a new production telling the true story of an African man sold as a slave in Jamaica to a wealthy Scottish plantation owner, who was brought back to his Perthshire estate, but ended up changing the course of Scottish legal history.

NTS unveiled plans for the two shows today in the wake of growing awareness and acknowledgement of Scotland's long and profitable links with the international slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Last year it emerged that Glasgow University had agreed to pay £20 million in reparations in recognition of the financial support it had received from people whose wealth was partly built on slavery.

The city council is also exploring proposals to create a slavery museum in Glasgow to reflect the role the slave trade had in its development, particularly the Merchant City, and its links to thoroughfares like Buchanan Street.

May Sumbwanyambe's Enough of Him will explore the true-life story of an African-born slave brought to a Perthshire estate by a wealthy plantation owner.

Ghosts will use the latest augmented reality technology to tell the story of a young boy fleeing through the streets of 18th century Glasgow.

The immersive theatre project, which will be staged next November, will see striking images exploring the city's "often unspoken history" projected onto the walls of the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA), to reflect the building started out as a mentioned for tobacco and sugar merchant William Cunninghame.

Glasgow-based actor, writer and director Adura Onashile, who is creating Ghosts for NTS, also been cast in the lead role of Medea for a revival of Liz Lochhead's acclaimed adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy, which will be staged at next year's Edinburgh International Festival.

Onashile will follow in the footsteps of Maureen Beattie when she takes on the role of Medea in the EIF run of Medea, which will be staged at The Hub and directed by Sir Michael Boyd, artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Onashile said she had spent about seven years carrying out the research on Glasgow's slave trade history for Ghosts.

She said added: "I really want to say something about the scale of this and how many lives were affected, which often gets forgotten about. It is one of those things that people might have a nominal idea about but don't have any idea of how much the city prospered from slavery.

"We want to treat Glasgow as a character that is nudging its inhabitants to remember something they would rather ignore. There is a sense that because it was such a fundamental part of Glasgow's history the fact we don't know enough about it can't be be doing us any favours or the city any favours."

"People will be able to download an augmented reality app on their mobile which will allow them to follow a young boy through the Merchant City as he hides in various spaces and tries not to be found.

"When you point your phone at certain locations your phone will become animated and at other locations you will walk through a doorway to step into a complete world to hopefully look at the idea of excavating some locations.

"As we find out about his history we also find out also about the city's history. But we also want to move it from being a historical guide to Glasgow to bring it right to date and look at where the money trail from slavery ended up today.

"The walk will talk an hour and there will also be a 15-minute show projected onto the walls of GOMA, which will hopefully be pretty spectacular and will be able to be seen by people who are just walking through the Merchant City.

"In my mind, Glasgow will feel like a completely different city once you have finished the journey and the audience we will also feel different themselves. It will hopefully be the classic thing of 'once you see it you cannot unsee it."

Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be hosting the premiere of Enough of Him, Edinburgh-based writer May Sumbwanyambe's play about Joesph Knight, who was employed as a domestic servant and educated by plantation owner John Wedderburn.

When Knight decided to run away his escape and eventual recapture would pave the way for slavery to be abolished in Britain.

NTS has billed Enough of Him, its first ever show at Pitlochry Festival theatre, as a "compelling domestic drama focusing on the power dynamics at play between slaves and free men, servants and masters, and husbands and wives."

The play, which will tour to Perth Theatre and the Festival Theatre next autumn, is being brought to the stage by NTS after a radio play based on Knight's story by Sumbwanyambe was broadcast on Radio 4 last year.

Other highlights of the NTS programme include an adaptation of An Enemy of the People, the 19th century play by Norwegian writer Henrik Ibsem, by award-winning playwright Kieran Hurley.

The Enemy will relocate Ibsen's story to a "once great Scottish town," will explore what happens when a dangerous secret emerges over a major new development which promise to transform the local community's fortunes.

The show, which will star Gabriel Quigley, will go on tour to Lanark, Clydebank, Darvel, Dunoon, and Dumfries.

Maverick theatre-maker Rob Drummond's next Edinburgh Festival Fringe show will explore the growing public fascination for true crime stories by asking the audience to deliver their verdict on a gruesome case.