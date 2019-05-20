National award on the menu for Argyll & Bute Council

Argyll and Bute Council has been served up a national award for its work putting local food on school dinner plates across the county.

Argyll and Bute Council has once again been recognised for offering fresh, healthy and sustainable school meals, receiving the Soil Association Scotland’s Bronze Food for Life Served Here award for the seventh year running.

The Food for Life Served Here award is an independently assessed scheme, supported by the Scottish Government, which helps local authorities to source food from the local area for school dinners so that children benefit from freshly prepared, sustainable meals.

It recognises and rewards councils that serve food made from fresh ingredients, free from genetically modified ingredients and undesirable additives, using free-range eggs and high-welfare meat.

Argyll and Bute Council serves 4,300 Food for Life accredited meals a day across their 80 certified primary schools. The council uses a whole network of local suppliers, with school dinners prepared using ingredients including meat and milk from McAlister on Bute.

Sarah Duley, head of food at Soil Association Scotland, said: “Huge congratulations to Argyll and Bute Council for renewing their Bronze Award for the seventh year running. This is a fantastic achievement and reflects the hard work of all the catering staff.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the council’s commitment to supporting local producers and providing fresh, healthy and sustainable food for their pupils.”