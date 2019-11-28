Mystery 'Secret Santa' delights residents with random gifts left around their village

A mystery gift giver is delighting residents by leaving random presents dotted around their village.

The mysterious Santa-like figure adds notes to each, usually tagging them a "random act of kindness", and signs them from ‘Kegworth’s Secret Santa’.

The enigmatic person has been leaving them at random locations for people to find for the last two weeks.

People living in Kegworth, Leicestershire, say the gifts are "the best surprise to find" and state they have never seen anything like it in the village.

Spreading festive cheer, one recipient, Katharine Deadman, 26, said she found a wrapped Christmas pudding on a bench while walking with her dad and baby, before telling the BBC that even if she'd not liked the gift, "the whole idea still would have made her day", she said: "It's so thoughtful and selfless, two things that are not easy to come by."

She added that she now plans to leave her own parcel somewhere nearer to Christmas Day.

Other presents found arond the village have reportedly included shortbread and chocolates.

Villagers have taken to the local Facebook page to share images of their finds.

Lorrae RayRay Sunley posted a pic of a present, writing: "Thank you to the secret Santa me and my mum & son found this just near the chippy on the bench. Made a little boy very happy. What a lovely thing you are doing who ever you are."

At the time of writing, the mysterious person or group have yet to come forward and the idea appears to be spreading with others pledging to leave gifts around their own streets.