Mystery as man and woman, 28, both found dead inside flat

Detectives are still investigating how a man and woman found dead in a flat came about their fatal injuries.



The pair, both 28, were known to each other but did not live at the same address, West Midlands Police said.

Their bodies were discovered inside a flat off Oxford Road, Moseley, a southern suburb of Birmingham, on Saturday evening.

Police are not hunting for anyone else over the deaths and post-mortems are due to take place.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse said police were still trying to contact the pair's loved ones.

She said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the deaths of two people and we are working to understand what happened at the address last night and how they came about their injuries."

