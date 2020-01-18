‘My mother-in-law put a curse on me’: The most odd tax excuses of the past decade

Have your say

A hamster eating the post and a mother-in-law inflicting a curse are among the most bizarre excuses for late tax returns seen over the past decade, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

As the self-assessment deadline approaches on 31 January, HMRC has released a list of the most “weird and wonderful” excuses over the past ten years it has seen for customers missing the deadline, as well as questionable expenses claims.

All the late excuses and expenses claims on the list were unsuccessful.

The top excuse on the list was from someone who claimed their mother-in-law was a witch and put a curse on them.

Pets eating the post also featured on the list.

There was one excuse from someone claiming their dog had eaten their mail and another from someone who blamed their hamster. Another questionable excuse involved a DJ who was too busy partying in a bowls club.

HMRC also heard from someone claiming sausage and chips meal expenses for 250 days.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC director general of customer services, said: “We always offer help to those who have a genuine excuse for not submitting their return on time.

“It is unfair to the majority of honest taxpayers when others make bogus claims.

“If you think you might miss the 31 January deadline, get in touch with us now – the earlier we’re contacted, the more we can help.”

The penalties for late tax returns include an initial £100 fixed fine, which applies even if there is no tax to pay or if the tax due is paid on time.

Extra penalties of £10 a day may be charged after three months up to a maximum of £900.

THE TOP TEN EXCUSES:

1 My mother-in-law is a witch and put a curse on me

2 A DJ was too busy with a party lifestyle - spinning the deck… in a bowls club

3 Pet food for a Shih Tzu “guard dog”

4 A music subscription so I can listen to music while I work

5 I’ve been cruising round the world in my yacht, and only picking up post when I’m on dry land

6 My hamster ate my post

7 Claiming £4.50 for sausage and chips meal expenses for 250 days

8 My dog ate the post again

9 I was up a mountain in Wales, and could not find a post box or get an internet signal

10 Caravan rental for the Easter weekend