Mum’s pride as Rosie wins medal at Transplant Games

The mother of a Kirkcaldy girl who received a new kidney has spoken of her pride at seeing her daughter lead out her team at the British Transplant Games.

Rosie Good (11) carried the banner round the stadium in Newport, Wales, at the games between July 25 and 28, taking part in a number of events and returning with a handful of medals – including a silver for the badminton event.

The games aim to demonstrate the benefits of transplantation, encouraging transplant patients to regain fitness, whilst increasing public awareness of the need for more people to join the NHS Organ Donation Register.

Rosie, from Dunnikier Estate, took part in the games representing the Glasgow Children’s Hospital where she received treatment.

Her mum Lisa said the atmosphere was fantastic at the games.

She said: “It was out of this world.

“At the opening ceremony Rosie led out the Glasgow hospital team - it’s a really big event, it felt like the Olympics. The stadium was filled.

“The teams were all there with their flags, as they walked round the pitch.

“She took part in a few events and came away with a silver medal in the badminton.

“It was just an amazing experience, she was just so chuffed to be there, and she had great fun on the obstacle course event.”

But it was also an emotional moment for Lisa, after all the hardship the family has endured.

She said: “It was a real proud mum and dad moment and there were tears in our eyes.

“This time last year she would have been exhausted.

“She couldn’t even walk the length of the High Street and now she’s able to take part in all these events.

“She met a lot of people and we’ve made some good friendships with the other parents too.

“The hospital staff that took them worked really hard to make it all work.”

Rosie also received medals for finishing the Donor Run, which is a 3k event, and a team participation medal on the tug of war.

She first fell ill in April 2016, and was put into an induced coma, and on life support for 19 days.

After a difficult wait of more than two years she received a transplant in September last year.

The family now hope to celebrate Rosie’s one-year transplant anniversary on September 6, with a family celebration and fundraising event at the Windsor Hotel.