Mull bin lorry driver claims his is the most beautiful refuse run in Britain

A bin lorry driver has catalogued what he claims is the most beautiful rubbish collection run in Britain.

Colin Morrison, 48, from Tobermory, drives a refuse lorry on the islands of Mull and Iona and has taken hundreds of photographs of the spectacular sights he sees along the route.

Colin Morrison, a bin lorry driver covering Mull & Iona is in the news for his stunning photographs on his route

Mr Morrison, who has been driving an Argyll and Bute Council bin lorry for 16 years, is also on standby to help with gritting the roads in winter, so his photographs, all taken on his smartphone, capture the beauty of the islands in all seasons.

He said: “I started taking photographs about three or four years ago, when I got a half decent phone camera. All the photos are taken on my phone. It’s definitely not rubbish working on the bin lorry, I think this must be the most beautiful bin run in Britain.”

Hundreds of followers have joined his Facebook page, A Binman’s View Of Mull and Iona, to enjoy his pictures of sunrises, sunsets, beaches and wildlife.

He said: “I think my favourite picture is probably the one of the cows at Tiroran and I also like the ones of the sunrise, taken when I was driving back after gritting the road at Ulva Ferry.”