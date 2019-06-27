Muirfield golf club admits women members for the first time in 275 years

Female golfers have been formally invited to join the world's oldest golf club.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which has its home at Muirfield, in East Lothian, has invited women to join the club as members for the first time since voting to change the club’s rules in 2017.

Golfers at Muirfield. Picture: Contributed

Twelve women, along with three men, have been invited to take up membership from July 1 after taking part in the club’s traditional process.

The club has hit the headlines many times for its controversial approach to female membership.

In 2016, the golf's ruling body, the R&A, removed Muirfield as a host venue for the Open Championship as a result. That has since been reinstated.

Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said: “It is my great pleasure to announce that 12 women have been formally invited to join the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers this month. This marks a milestone in the club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club."

Individuals who are invited to become members of the club must first be proposed and seconded by existing members and five referees.

The club’s membership is then invited to write in support, or otherwise, of those put forward, who are personally known to them or have golfed with them. This process is the same for men and women.

Twelve women, two of whom are overseas candidates, have now progressed to the final stage of the approval process.

Mr Campbell added: “This year marks the 275th anniversary of the club’s first recorded golf competition. We are proud of our club’s rich history but equally excited for its future and the part all of our new members will play in the club’s cherished traditions.”