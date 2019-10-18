MSP calls for new train station in fast-growing Kirkliston

Have your say

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has launched a campaign to introduce a new railway station at Kirkliston linking to Edinburgh.

With Kirkliston doubling in size in recent years, huge pressure is being put on arterial routes because of car journeys into Edinburgh and on Dalmeny Train Station.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The village of Kirkliston in my constituency has doubled in size, yet public transport has not improved to meet increasing needs.

“Earlier in the year, I questioned Mr Matheson, the Transport Secretary about the possibility of introducing a station following increased transport demands from the opening of the Queensferry Crossing.

“Yet SNP councillors in Edinburgh Council then voted against looking into the potential of a new station.

“It is now time for the Scottish Government, Network Rail and Transport Scotland to reconsider their position.”