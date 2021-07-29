Volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were called to the incident on the summit of Snowdon by North Wales Police at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

One of the rescued women was said to be “falling in and out of consciousness”, while the other suffered minor injuries.

The casualties were taken to Clogwyn railway station on the Snowdon Mountain Railway before being flown to hospital in Bangor by a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Rescuers said neither woman had life-threatening injuries.

The incident comes after the Met Office warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain across the UK earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the agency placed large parts of northern Scotland, including the Cairngorms mountain range, under an amber weather warning for thunder and lightning.

At the same time, a separate yellow weather warning for heavy rain covered most of mainland Scotland.

