A presidential state car was spotted at the BP Petrol Station on Calder Road, by local resident Gareth Mackie.

Local resident Gareth Mackie, spotted not one, but two presidential cars, which are nicknamed 'The Beast'.

Gareth said: "It was around 9.15pm when I was driving, and I could just see loads of blue flashing lights in my rear view mirror. I saw on the opposite side of Calder Road traffic had come to a standstill and at first I thought there was some trouble.

"As a former journalist my instincts told me to turn back and find out more.

"I could see the Beasts, so I realised what it was. I saw what looked like a couple of quite heavy duty SWAT vehicles. There was a guy in green fatigues who was quite tooled up. The police motorbikes guarding the exit and it looked liked you wouldn't be able to get in while they were filling up.

"Both of the Beasts both had the same number plate. ‘800 002’ was on each - I'd heard there was something they did with a decoy car.

"Couldn't see Joe, maybe he'd popped into the Beijing Banquet nearby while they were filling up, because they'd probably be a while".

Around that time, Biden was seen arriving at the Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club in Kirknewton, where he is staying for the duration of COP26.

