Mother's fury after son removed from school for 'wrong footwear'

An angry mum has blasted her son's school after they removed him from lessons over a dispute about his footwear.

The school, which has a no brands or logos on shoes uniform guideline, decided to remove him from lessons and placed him in a behaviour support unit.

Nicki Mawby, 35, from Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, insists her son Tyler Hickin's black Vans do not breach the guidelines.

"They put him in the behavioural support unit and said until he changed his footwear he won't be allowed back into lessons.

"And if he didn't change them he will have to find another school."

The Old Skool Vans have a logo on each heel, which goes against the school uniform guidelines.

However, after the school refused to budge on their stance, Miss Mawby kept the 15-year-old at home on Tuesday (September 10th), and risks an unauthorised absence fine.

She said: "I'm worried it's affecting his learning. I'm incredibly annoyed he's been removed from lessons.

"He does not know what's been covered."

Miss Mawby also claimed that the Sir Harry Smith Community College where Tyler attends, has also punished another 50 pupils.

"There are a number of parents who have contacted me in the same position who said they are pleased they're not the only ones."

Replacement footwear was provided to children wear by the school, which has the brand 'Slazenger' written on the back, claimed Miss Mawby.

She said despite her complaints the school will not back down and it is likely she will have to pay for a new pair of shoes.

The school said: "Parents/carers were sent confirmation in the summer term, as a reminder, of our uniform expectations.

"We expect students to be smart and to follow uniform rules.

"A small number of students have returned to school wearing incorrect uniform and we are currently in discussions with their parents about our expectations."