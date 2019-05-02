Mother dies after being attacked in hospital by patient ‘for snoring’

Have your say

A mother-of-five died less than two weeks after being struck in the head with a cup in hospital by a fellow patient as she slept - due to her snoring.

Eileen Bunting, 64, was hit on the head by the disgruntled fellow female patient in the early hours of the morning on March 22.

Eileen Bunting, with son Mark and his partner Gemma. Picture: SWNS

Shocking photographs show a large wound on Eileen’s head which needed 14 stitches.

Her son Mark, 46, believes the attack at Hull Royal Infirmary was premeditated due to his mother’s loud snoring.

The patient - who had shown “no prior indication of violent tendencies or intentions” according to the hospital - allegedly tied the door handle to the room together with a blanket.

She was discovered by nurses stood over Eileen with a cup, according to Mark.

Eileen Bunting, 64. Picture: SWNS

Mark - one of five brothers - said his mother was due to come out of hospital on the day of the attack.

She died on April 4 - just 13 days after the attack.

Mark said: “This woman has killed my mother. After the attack, my mum just gave up.”

Eileen, from Hull, East Yorks., had spent a three week stint in the hospital after having a stent fitted in her bile duct.

Mark Bunting, 46, son of Eileen Bunting, 64, who died less than two weeks after being attacked by another patient in Hull Royal Infirmary in East Yorks. Picture: SWNS

She was said to be recovering well at the time of the attack.

Mark added: “She had been in hospital for about three weeks.

“We got told by another patient on the ward that my mum snores.

“She can be really loud when she snores.

“The night before the attack, the woman who did this was pacing around the ward agitated, I have been told.”

Despite the attack taking place at around 3.45am, Mark said the family were not informed until 9.30am.

He said: “This was not the first time we have not been told about something, she has had falls before aswell and we didn’t find out.

“I got a phone call and the family darted straight to the hospital.”

During the next two weeks, Eileen - a retired fish house worker - started to “give up” and was deteriorating quickly.

Mark said: “Before the attack, her health was getting better and she was due to come out.

“After she was hit, she had had enough.

“It was clear she had given up.

“We are just fuming this could have happened while she was at hospital.

“We never expected it.”

Mark and Eileen’s family - including his brothers Mark, 46, Simon, 45, Barry, 44, Wayne, 40, and Phillip, 39 - were told she had just a week to live and her dialysis was stopped.

She died at home on April 4.

Eileen’s cause of death was renal failure.

Mark is sure the attack shortened her life just as she was on the road to recovery.

Mark said: “Her death has had a huge impact on our family.

“She was the best mum you could have asked for.

“I know the NHS is understaffed and I understand that.

“But two or three staff are not enough to cover a ward on a night.”

A spokeswoman for Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to Mrs Bunting’s family.

“The attack on Mrs Bunting was carried out in the early hours of the morning by a fellow patient who had given no prior indication of violent tendencies or intentions.

“The ward was staffed in line with recommended national guidelines for the time of day, however it is clearly not possible for staff to supervise all patients individually, round the clock.

“Staff were shocked, but immediately followed all the correct procedures which included alerting security, ensuring Mrs Bunting received appropriate medical attention, isolating the other patient, calling the police and recording the attack as an incident.

“Our Patient Experience team has not received any formal contact from Mrs Bunting’s family, but we would welcome the opportunity to discuss their concerns and look into the matter further; our Patient Advice and Liaison Service can be contacted on 01482 623065.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: “Detectives are investigating reports of an assault at Hull Royal Infirmary at around 3.45am on Friday, March 22.

“It was reported that a 64-year-old woman suffered facial injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by another woman. Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.”