Mother and two children left homeless after fire caused by charger for Nintendo Switch

A mother and her two children have been left homeless after a devastating fire at her home - caused by the charger for their Nintendo Switch

Holly France wants to raise awareness of the dangers of the console after the plug sparked and burst into flames when her five-year-old boy plugged it in.

Little Rowan France was left with a burnt palm after the electrics failed when he was setting up his Christmas present video game to play on the family TV.

The sparks developed into flames and spread to the TV stand and nearby blinds before taking hold of other electrical goods around the telly.

Quick-thinking Holly said: "I was shocked at how the fire started to spread right in front of me.

"I did the best thing I could and just grabbed hold of Rowan and ran out the door leaving everything behind us.

"I closed the living room door to try and contain the fire but sadly that was not enough."

Holly, 22, rang the fire brigade who reached her home in around five to 10 minutes.

But that was all the time it took to leave her three-bed semi she shared with Rowan and younger son, Noah Hanson, three, totally damaged by smoke.

The retail assitant said: "I have completely lost everything - furniture, clothes, paperwork.

"Yes the fire destroyed some things but it is the smoke that's done the worst damage.

"Everything has been left completely black. The first fighters explained that I could try and get the smoke out but that it would likely always have the disctinct smell."

Holly is just pleased that she was with Rowan when the fire broke out athe her home in Sheffield, South Yorks., on the afternoon of Sunday, February 16.

"Rowan has been known to sneak downstairs early morning and plug the console in himself, what if that had happened? It does not bear thinking about," said Holly.

Noah was out of the house with his father when the accident happened.

The nature of the Nintendo Switch hybrid console is that it can be played as a handheld and then played on a TV when it's plugged in.

Rowan was plugging the console adapter into a socket on the wall behind the TV in her living room when it sparked, making him scream out in pain and shock.

Rowan was wanting to play his Super Mario Brothers game.

The three have now had to move in with Holly's parents.

Holly said: "The fire report said it was the charger of the game console that was at fault.

"I have been in touch with Nintendo to raise this with them as I am worried it could happen to sometbody else.

"This was a Christmas present for Rowan. Thousands of people have these in their homes. It is scary that they are dangerous.

"It did burn Rowan's hand but luckily the damage wasn't too severe, it cleared up within a few days.

"We have lost an awful lot, though.

"I moved out of home at 17 and I don't have a lot but what I have I have worked hard for and I've got for myself.

"It is sad that I have lost everything I built up over the last four years."

Holly has also been handed the extra blow that the landlord of her home has decided that he will sell the property when he has repaired it.

She now needs to look for somewhere else to live.

"Rowan keeps asking when we will be going home and I've had to tell him we're not going back home," said Holly.

"They are also sad that all their toys have gone. All their Christmas and birthday presents.

"I'm just trying to look on the bright side, that nobody was harmed and we still have each other.

"I just hope Nintendo get to the bottom of this to make sure there isn't a fault with a certain batch of the product, so this doesn't happen to anybody else."

Nintendo has been contacted for comment.

