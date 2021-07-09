Extra fire engines have been sent to tackle a large blaze at an industrial site in North Lanarkshire.

The huge plumes of smoke from the fire is visible for miles.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at Mossbell Road shortly after 8am on Friday.

Initially, four fire engines attended the scene but a further five appliances plus additional equipment have since been sent out.

Mossbell Road: Extra fire engines sent to large blaze at industrial site

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.11am on Friday, July 9 to reports of a building on fire at Mossbell Road, Bellshill.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene where a fire is affecting an industrial unit.

“Additional responses have been sent to the area and there are currently nine appliances and two aerial rescue pumps in attendance, and firefighters are continuing to tackle the fire.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

