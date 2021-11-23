Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
Presented by promoters 432, the new event, which will take place on Saturday, November 27, in various rooms in Summerhall and at the Queen’s and King’s halls, follows on from the success of The Great Western Festival, which debuted in Glasgow’s West End in 2019, and will continue the theme of musical exploration and discovery.
The inaugural line-up includes music from esteemed North East Art Rock crew Field Music who bring their acclaimed new album Flat White Moon to the Capital for a long overdue airing.
They lead a raft of exciting new acts including Tracyanne and Danny, featuring Tracyanne Campbell of Glasgow indie institution Camera Obscura, Glasgow joy peddlers Sacred Paws and daring new voice Anna B Savage.
Those acts join the already announced first batch of exciting and innovative artists including Bristol trio Beak, featuring Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, whose compelling mix of Krautrock / John Carpenter-inspired spookiness has been described as intoxicating. They were a highlight at Doune the Rabbit Hole in 2019, before blowing away their biggest Scottish crowd to date at the Queen Margaret University later that year.
Also on the bill are Glasgow electro-spiritual power couple Free Love, who will be bringing their extraterrestrial synth salutations back to the Capital.
The festival also welcomes inimitable US multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight who recently released his fifth album, Shortly After Takeoff, on Bella Union to rave reviews, Scottish synth-goth stormers The Ninth Wave, Edinburgh indie-folk heroes Broken Records and Wrest, as well as an eclectic mix of exciting new artists such as BABii, Calva Louise, Junior Brother, Emma McGrath, Marina Allen, Junodream, Bikini Body, Swim School, Super Inuit, The Joy Hotel, Russell Stewart, Romeo Taylor and Edinburgh singer and songwriter Hamish Hawk.
The festival was originally due to take place earlier this year, in May, and all tickets purchased for that date will be valid for the rescheduled performances.
Full details and tickets are available from thegreateastern.org