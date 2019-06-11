More Scots taking ‘staycation’ summer holidays in UK

The UK is Scots’ top holiday destination this summer, according to new research.

This year, 68 per cent of Scots are planning to holiday at home, boosting the UK economy by £3.5 billion by holidaying in Britain, the research by Travelodge shows.

This is an increase of 11 per cent from 2018 with the average holiday being eight days.

Scots are planning to spend on average £948 which is an increase of £125 against last year’s spend of £823.

The report also revealed a growing trend in more Scots seeking value from their holiday time. In 2019, 45 per cent of Scottish holidaymakers (a 5 per cent increase from 2018) are taking a three location summer holiday. This includes a beach, rural and city stopover as part of their eight-day holiday. This is seen as “a cost effective way of creating three holidays for the price of one and also provides great content for social media news feeds”.

The research shows a decline of the traditional two-week holiday as 84 per cent of Scots are splitting the traditional two week annual holiday into a seven-day block supported with three short breaks throughout the year.

A traditional jaunt to the seaside remains a firm favourite with 45 per cent of Scots flocking to the coast this summer. For the fifth consecutive year, Cornwall keeps its crown as Scotland’s top holiday destination. In second place is Blackpool, rising from 15th position in 2018. Devon has slipped down to third position after previously holding the number two slot for several years.

UK city breaks are the second most popular type of holidays, with London taking the number one spot, followed by Bath and Birmingham.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “Our annual holiday index reveals that we have become a mighty Staycation Nation and are doing our bit for the economy.

“With over 560 hotels across the length and breadth of the UK, 45 of which are in Scotland, we are also seeing a growing trend in Scots taking multi-location holidays and more short breaks.

“Taking regular shorter breaks helps to maximise your holiday time, recharge your batteries, discover what makes Blighty so great and also provides interesting content to share on our social news feeds.”

The report has also revealed that Scotland’s top “staycationers” are from Edinburgh with 85 per cent of adults in Edinburgh opting to take their annual holiday at home this year with the average spend at £1,155.

Adults in Edinburgh holidaying at home will contribute £473 million to the British economy.

Glaswegians take second place with 84 per cent of people from Glasgow spending £781 on their Summercation and collectively spending £393m.