More money ‘For Bute’ causes

Rothesay thrift shop ‘For Bute’ took a massive step towards reaching a remarkable total of £200,000 raised for the benefit of Bute.

The latest donations of almost £8000 brings the total raised to date to £193,250 .

North Bute Primary's Abigail MacGregor (P.7) presents 'For Bute's Marlene Hill with her floral 'thank you'

Peter Niven from the shop, spoke about the latest recipients. He said: “The island’s affection for all things jazz continues this year with the inaugural ‘Bute Manouche’, the first specifically ‘Gipsy Jazz’ festival in Scotland.

“Tim Saul of Brechin’s on Bridge Street received a donation of £500 towards the not inconsiderable expenses involved in setting up what is hoped to be an annual event.

“Bute Shinty Club’s youth development programme also received £500 to enable six of their promising youngsters to attend a mainland based training camp this summer, ensuring the senior teams of the future can draw on the very best of local sporting talent.

“Crime fiction fans are in for a real treat this August with the annual Bute Noir celebration of all things criminal in print. A contribution of £1000 was gratefully received by the organisers. No fewer than 17 events are being crammed into the weekend of August 2-4 with something for everyone.

“Also doing their bit to attract visitors to the island this season are Rothesay Bowling Club who are hosting a week-long tournament this year. A £500 cheque should help keep things rolling along.

“The budding boffins of North Bute Primary School can’t get enough of their science lessons it seems. They’re off to the Glasgow Science Museum soon, thanks to a £700 donation. Pupils Abigail MacGregor, Finn MacGillivray and Alexander Rutherford, accompanied by headteacher Elizabeth Santor were at the shop to accept their cheque. Abigal then presented For Bute’s own ‘head’ Marlene Hill with a floral gift as a thank you which was greatly appreciated by all in the shop.

“This year’s summer camp for the local army cadets benefited from a donation of £350, as did the volunteers of ‘Achievement Bute’.

“The cancellation of the paddle steamer ‘Waverley’s summer programme this year has been a huge disappointment to all concerned, with public and private fundraising ongoing to get her seaworthy once again. Recognising the importance to the local economy of the iconic vessel’s visits, the team at ‘For Bute’ have made a donation of £3000 in the hope of seeing her back in the bay before long.

“Efforts are still being made to have ‘Bluebird’, Donald Campbell’s record-breaking speedboat, make a return visit to Loch Fad after last year’s hugely successful trials. For Bute have committed £1000 which will help Loch Fad Fisheries host the famous old girl again should the visit go ahead.

“For Bute are continually on the lookout for items for their busy shop on the front.

“Quality household, jewellery and decorative items are always in demand and can be handed in any weekday 10am-4pm. Well worth a visit next time you are in town!”