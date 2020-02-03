Money grows on trees at Dalkeith Country Park for CHAS

During Dalkeith Country Park’s Spectacle of Light over the festive period, a young oak on the park’s Orangerie lawn raised money for charity.

The ‘Wishing Tree’ raised an impressive £1,728 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), by allowing children and adults to write their desire on a colourful ribbon and tie it on the tree for a suggested donation of £1.

Speaking about the Wishing Tree, Dalkeith Country Park’s sales and events manager Stephen Begg said: “Our partnership with CHAS brings focus and perspective to all we do here at Restoration Yard and Dalkeith Country Park. At Christmas children are at the forefront of people’s minds so it made it all the more meaningful to have the CHAS Wishing Tree as a central point to our Spectacle of Light experience.

“To be able to do this small thing to help children with life-limiting conditions experience small joys with their families that so many others take for granted added an extra dimension of meaning to the fun and wonder of the Spectacle of Light journey.”

CHAS chief executive Rami Okasha said: “We are so grateful to have been the beneficiary of the Wishing Tree during the fantastic Spectacle of Light display and I am delighted that, along with the generous public, we have raised an incredible £1700 for CHAS!

“This will go a long way towards helping us on our mission to reach every child in Scotland who has a life shortening condition, as well as their families. We are committed to making sure that no matter how short their time together may be, it is a time filled with happiness and fun.

“Dalkeith Country Park were generous enough to host over 150 CHAS family members at The Spectacle of Light, a real treat and sensory experience for everyone who attended. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all!”