Mixed summer weather fails to stunt blooming good entry at Westruther

Westruther flower show was held in bank holiday weekend sunshine, combined with the annual youth sports which were held in ideal conditions on the new playing field.

George Cockburn and team ran the sports, and the flower show was opened by local resident Graeme Hastie.

Graeme confessed that he was not a gardener, leaving that side of things to his green-fingered wife, Lynne. However, he was too modest to mention his own entry to the show which was a joint exhibit with friend Rob Wilson and comprised an impressive model of Westruther’s floral village well in the ‘show-stopper cakes’ section. Graeme thanked the SWI team who organise the annual show and complimented them on their efforts before awarding trophies to the cup winners.

In spite of the mixed summer weather, there were some beautiful floral entries and sufficient vegetables to keep judges busy. The fruit and veg section was judged by Greenlaw experts Doug Smith and Jim Todd, and baking and handicrafts by Oxton ladies Jane Bell and Lesley McCrindle.

The school had put in a colourful entry and the new head teacher came along to see the show.

Results

Vegetables, Naismith Cup - Norrie Donaldson. Special - Norrie Donaldson (collection of three varieties of veg). Cut flowers, Elliot Cup - Grace Donaldson. Special - Kate Hankey (vase of cut garden flowers). Floral Art Cup - Kate Hankey. Floral Art Shield - Clova Reid (runner-up). Junior Section, Joanna Wilson Cup - Chloe Cockburn. Special - Callum Howey (drawing or painting of a pet). Teenage section, Forrest Cup - Harris Mitchell. Special - Harris Mitchell (home-made pizza). Jams and Jellies, Redpath Cup - Mary Wilson. Special - Fiona Hamilton (strawberry jam). Miscellaneous section - Mae Young Cup - Clova Reid. Special - Jean Birkett (lemon mousse). Baking, President’s Cup - Gail Watson. Special - Gail Watson (small wholemeal loaf). Handicrafts Cup - Clova Reid. Special - Ros Watt (any knitted article). Floating cup (flowers), Community Cup - Grace Donaldson. Westruther SWI’s Members’ Cup (most points in show) - Kate Hankey. Tapestry (runner-up) - Clova Reid. Westruther Perpetual Cup (Westruther SWI member with most points in competitions) - Kate Hankey. Bessie Green Memorial Salver (best exhibit in show) - Norrie Donaldson (three varieties of three vegetables). Westruther Jubilee Cup (Sports) - Kieran Burns, of Duns.

z Pictured, Gail Watson, winner of the President’s Cup for baking.