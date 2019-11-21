Missing Rosewell schoolboys found safe and well

A number of police resources were in the Rosewell and surrounding areas this morning searching for two missing schoolchildren.

Brothers Michael and James (Jamie) O’Brien, aged 9 and 6 respectively, were dropped off to attend at school in Carnethie Street, Rosewell around 8am this morning (Thursday). The boys failed to enter the school and police were contacted.

Following a police appeal the boys were thankfully found safe and well around lunchtime.

A police spokesman said: “We are pleased to report Michael and Jamie O’Brien, missing from Rosewell this morning, have been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank members of the public and our partners who shared information and assisted us with inquiries.”