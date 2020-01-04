Missing man Gordon McLean was last seen boarding train at Haymarket

Gordon McLean, who has been missing since 18 December, was last seen boarding a train to Dalmeny.

The 39-year old from Greenock was spotted on CCTV boarding a train at Haymarket to Dalmeny where he disembarked on the 18 December. He hasn’t been heard from or seen since, and Gordon’s family told police his disappearance is 'completely out of character'.

Gordon is white, 5ft 10in, with brown eyes, short brown hair and facial stubble. He normally wears glasses but it is not known what clothes he was wearing when last seen.

Sergeant Chris McKay at Greenock police station said: "Gordon’s family are becoming increasing concerned that they have not heard from him over the Christmas period and say that this is completely out of character.

“I like to speak to anyone who has seen Gordon since December 18 or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts to contact police immediately via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3388 of 26 December, 2019.

“I’d also urge Gordon if he reads this to get in contact with either his family or police to let us know that he is safe and well.”