A man from Luton who police have been searching Edinburgh for has been found safe and well.

Her was traced safe and well in Princes Street in the city centre at around 10.15am today (Friday).

William, from Bedfordshire, was reported missing on 13 April and was understood to have travelled to Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers wish to thank those members of the public and media who shared our appeals for information."