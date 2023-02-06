A missing 11-year-old girl who sparked a major search in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well.

Police thanked all those who had been involved in the search party since Kaitlyn Easson was reported missing from Galashiels on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said a significant number of inquiries have been carried out since she was reported missing to police at 8.15pm on Sunday night.

The alarm had been raised at about 5.45pm on Sunday at the Interchange in the town centre, sparking a major search.

Kaitlyn Easson was found safe and well

Police initially said there was a possible further sighting of her walking alone in Melrose Road about ten minutes later, close to the Queen Centre sports facility, heading in the direction of her home.

Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, said earlier officers were growing “increasingly concerned” for her welfare, as the public were urged to help.

A huge operation was launched involving the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Border Search and Rescue Unit, volunteers and specialist teams from Police Scotland, including investigators and air support.

Local search parties were also formed as the hunt continued.

At a press conference held at Galashiels police station earlier yesterday, Ms Paton said: “As you can imagine, her family are facing the most distressing of times and are longing to know that Kaitlyn has been traced safe and well.

"While I have an extensive number of resources and specialists working tirelessly to trace and find Kaitlyn safely, I am urging and appealing to the public to help us in that regard.”

Shortly after 10.30pm, the news came through that the schoolgirl had been found safe and well.

A police spokesperson confirmed the news in a brief press statement.

"We can confirm Kaitlyn Easson reported missing from Galashiels has been traced safe and well.“Thank you to all who shared our appeals.”

No further information was given over where she had been found or where she had been since Sunday evening.