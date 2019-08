Have your say

A 13-year-old boy who had been missing for two days has been found.

Sean Paul Elliot had been reported missing from the area of Crofthill Road, Glasgow.

He hadn’t been in touch with family since Saturday evening (August 10).

Thankfully, in the early hours of this morning, police issued an update to say that Sean had been traced safe and well a short time ago.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.