Missing Forth Valley man who was Military Cross recipient found, police confirm

A Military Cross recipient who went missing from his Forth Valley home has been found.

By Jonathon Reilly
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:15 am
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:33 am
Samuel Neilson, 45, disappeared from the Stirling area at around 1am on Saturday, September 4.

However, Forth Valley Police Division has confirmed Samuel, who amassed more than 25 years of service in the armed forces, has been traced.

Samuel Neilson went missing from Stirling on Saturday but has since been traced.

A statement read: “We are pleased to confirm that Samuel Neilson who was reported missing in Stirling has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

