Missing Forth Valley man who was Military Cross recipient found, police confirm

Samuel Neilson, 45, disappeared from the Stirling area at around 1am on Saturday, September 4.
However, Forth Valley Police Division has confirmed Samuel, who amassed more than 25 years of service in the armed forces, has been traced.
Read More
Read MoreDrumpark Avenue: 41-year old taken to hospital after he was assaulted and robbed...
A statement read: “We are pleased to confirm that Samuel Neilson who was reported missing in Stirling has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”