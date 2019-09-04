Missing Fife woman traced safe and well

Fife Police have confirmed that a woman reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe and well.

Stephanie McArthur (26), was traced within the Glenrothes area just before 10am this morning.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance with the appeal to find Stephanie.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy coffee shop plans to expand

Kings Live Lounge: Kirkcaldy’s newest bar set to open this week

Fife property: Stunning period villa in central Kirkcaldy

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress