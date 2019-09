Have your say

Police have confirmed that two missing teenagers have been traced.

They said both Adam Spencer (16) and Rosalind Penman (17), from the Kirkcaldy area, had been found.

The news came several hours after police posted appeals for information.

Rosalind – known as Rosie –had been missing since Friday ,morning, and Adam since Friday evening.

Officers had expressed concern for their welfare.

They confirmed both had been found safe and well and thanked the public for their assistance.