Missing 12-year-old Katie McAleaney spotted on CCTV at Edinburgh Waverley

Police Scotland launched a public appeal to try to trace Katie McAleaney, who was last seen at her home around 9pm on Tuesday.

It is now understood Katie travelled by train to Edinburgh Waverley where she was captured on CCTV around 8.15am on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is then understood to have travelled, most likely by train, to the Cowdenbeath area at some point on Wednesday.

Katie McAleaney was captured on CCTV at Edinburgh Waverley. Picture: Police Scotland

Katie is described as white, Scottish, 5ft 4in, slim and with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, white trainers and was carrying a small black bag.

Inspector David Connor, from Dumbarton Police Station, said: “Katie has gone missing previously, however given her age and the fact she is believed to have travelled some way, it is vital that we trace her and confirm she is safe and well.

“The CCTV images were taken from Edinburgh Waverley and I would urge anyone who noticed Katie there, or perhaps travelling elsewhere on Wednesday or today, to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Katie directly to please get in touch with someone to let us know she is ok. She is not in any trouble, however her family and police are concerned, and we must confirm her whereabouts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dumbarton Police Station through 101, quoting incident number 3970 of Wednesday, June 30.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.