Minute's applause to be held at Partick Thistle game in memory of Colin Weir

Have your say

A minute's applause will be held at the Partick Thistle game on Saturday to commemorate the death of EuroMillions jackpot winner and "lifelong Jags fan" Colin Weir.

Players will also pay tribute by wearing black armbands during the fixture against Greenock Morton.

Mr Weir died on Friday after a short illness.

He and his wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million prize in July 2011.

• READ MORE: EuroMillions jackpot winner Colin Weir dies after short illness

In 2013 the couple set up The Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs.

They also invested in Partick Thistle Football Club, which led to the youth set-up being rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of their Firhill Stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand.

In November of this year Mr Weir secured a majority shareholding at the club and promised to give the 55% shareholding directly to a fans group by March 2020.

Partick Thistle FC tweeted: "To commemorate the sad passing of lifelong Jags fan, Colin Weir, there will be a minute's applause held ahead of kick-off at this afternoon's Ladbrokes Championship game against Greenock Morton.

"Thistle players will also be wearing black armbands during this afternoon's fixture."

The 71-year-old former TV cameraman and his then-wife, a former psychiatric nurse, made the Sunday Times Rich List with their win eight years ago.

News of their intention to split broke in April this year with outlets reporting it had been granted in September.

Together they have two grown-up children.