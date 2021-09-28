The 63-year-old man who died has been named locally as Mike Campbell as tributes flooded in following the tragedy on Sunday.

His climbing partner raised the alarm at around 1.30pm on Sunday, September 26, reporting that the man had fallen from the summit of the mountain, near Loch Slapin.

Police Scotland contacted Skye Mountain and Rescue Team (Skye MRT) who immediately requested helicopter assistance and mobilised the full team.

When they arrived in the area, the coastguard helicopter R151 from Inverness was ready and waiting to collect three members of the Skye MRT to begin the operation.

They flew to the peak of nearby Slat Bheinn and were able to trace the walker who had raised the alarm.

The search got underway but at around 3.30pm bad weather meant the helicopter was unable to continue and the remaining team made their way on foot to around 700 metres.

Mike Campbell, the 63-year-old hill walker who tragically died on Sunday after a tragic accident on Blaven on Skye.

Sadly, at 5pm Mr Campbell was found dead after falling approximately 80 metres from the summit.

The search and recovery operation took over eight hours and involved 32 rescuers.

Mike Campbell was a member of the Kilmarnock Mountaineering Club who paid tribute to their friend.

Mark Dootson, club chairperson, said: "Mike was a thoughtful caring person who always looked after those he was climbing with.

"He loved music and was an avid gig goer, he’d recently moved to Dunoon from the West End of Glasgow and was in the process of renovating a small bungalow.”

Friends and family members joined the tributes, with one friend posting: “Mike was my best friend and I am devastated. RIP mate.”

Another said: “Can't believe our friend has gone. So many days on the mountains together.

"One of the good guys. RIP Mike."

Mike and Kirsty McLelland, a fellow Kilmarnock Mountaineering Club member.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021, a concern for person call was made to police after a 63-year-old man had fallen on Blaven, Isle of Skye, and could not be traced by his companion.

"Skye Mountain Rescue attended and the man was found to be deceased and his body was recovered from the mountain.

"There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A Skye Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “On Sunday afternoon at 13:30 Skye MRT were called by the police to search for a male hillwalker reported to have fallen whilst descending from the summit of Blaven.

"An immediate request for helicopter assistance was made along with a full team call out.

"On arrival at Loch Slapin the coastguard helicopter, R151 from Inverness, was on hand and able to uplift 3 MRT members to the nearby peak of Slat Bheinn and make a visual location on the caller.

A silhouette photo of Mike on the summit of Liathach in Torridon.

"At around 15:30 a weather front pushed through making any further uplift or searching by the helicopter impossible and the remaining team made their way on foot to around 700m.

"Sadly, at 17:00 the missing male was found deceased after falling approximately 80m.

