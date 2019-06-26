Midlothian volunteers awarded

Have your say

Volunteer Midlothian’s Volunteer Awards Ceremony, part of Volunteers’ Week, took place earlier this month at Newbattle Abbey College.

More than 40 nominations were received across a variety of categories and 10 awards were presented on the night.

Natalie Burnside, volunteering development manager for Volunteer Midlothian, said: “The evening is always an inspiring showcase of the variety of volunteering which takes place across Midlothian. Volunteer Midlothian was delighted to be joined by Colonel Richard Callander, Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian, Provost Peter Smaill and Councillor Debbi McCall.

“The event would not be possible without the support of Newbattle Abbey College and the award sponsors: EDF Energy, Midlothian Council Communities Team, Midlothian Council Lifelong Learning and Employability, Midlothian Health & Social Care Partnership, Police Scotland, The Rotary Club of Esk Valley and the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

“Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration of the fantastic contribution millions of volunteers make across the UK – and it takes place from the 1-7 June each year.”

The 2019 Volunteer Award Winners.

Outstanding New Volunteer Award: Joy Godfrey, Mayfield and Easthouses Development Trust

Befriender/Mentor of the Year Award: Colin Pow, CLEAR Project - Health in Mind

Active Volunteering Award: Arthur McKenzie, Midlothian Ranger Service

Service to the Community Award: Kari Calder, Rosewell Development Trust

Health & Wellbeing Award: Patient Buddies, Midlothian Community Hospital Garden - Cyrenians

Long Service to Volunteering Award: Dave Mackay, Rosewell Development Trust

Volunteer Manager of the Year Award: Mark Wells, Food Facts Friends Foodbank in Penicuik

Saltire Summit Awards: Kelsee Hall, Elsie Holstead, Catrine McMillan and Callum Wylie

Volunteer Team of the Year Award: Midlothian Community Garden Longstanding Volunteers - Cyrenians

Volunteer of the Year Award: Ross Perfect, Loanhead Children’s Day.