Midlothian South MSP’s Christmas card contest won by Penicuik pupil

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame’s annual competition for primary 6 and 7 pupils in her constituency to design her Christmas Card, was won by Sacred Heart Primary pupil Freya Bryant.

Now in its 20th year, Ms Grahame (SNP) makes a personal donation to charity to tie in with the competition.

Freya joined Ms Grahame to present her donation of 50 school bags equipped with stationery to ReAct, a group which distributes such supplies to refugee children fleeing war both in camps in Samos, Greece and once they’ve arrived in Scotland.

The donation was accepted on behalf of ReAct by Liz McArthur, who explained its work to the school assembly, with pupils also putting personal message cards in each bag. Freya and her family will now be invited to be Ms Grahame’s guests at Parliament in the New Year.

Ms Grahame has this year made the decision to issue her Christmas Card as an e-card to lessen the environmental impact.

She said: “We received some wonderful entries from a number of local schools and it was great to see the children’s creativity.

“It was hard to choose, but Freya’s design struck me as a worthy winner, being just the right balance of great design and humour for my e-card.

“I’m also pleased pupils had a chance to hear from ReAct as they help children not so unlike themselves, and I know those bags will really make a difference to children trying to continue their education in some really challenging circumstances both in Samos and closer to home.”