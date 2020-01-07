Midlothian residents reminded to apply for birthday and anniversary wishes from Queen

Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant is reminding local residents celebrating 100th birthdays or Diamond wedding anniversaries in 2020 that they can add a royal touch to their special celebrations by receiving congratulatory messages from Her Majesty the Queen.

Birthday messages sent from The Queen can be arranged for people celebrating their 100th birthday, 105th birthday and every birthday thereafter.

Congratulatory wedding anniversary messages sent from The Queen can be arranged for couples celebrating their 60th (Diamond), 65th and 70th (Platinum) wedding anniversaries, and every wedding anniversary thereafter. Messages are normally arranged to arrive on the special day but can be sent up to six months after the birthday or anniversary.

Sir Robert M Clerk Bt OBE, Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, said: “Celebrating 100th birthdays or Diamond anniversaries are wonderful milestones and, for many people, receiving a congratulatory message from The Queen, makes them even more special. Messages are not sent automatically but the process to apply is very easy and I would encourage anyone with a forthcoming celebration to get in touch.”

Applications can be made online by visiting www.midlothian.gov.uk and adding ‘100th birthday’ or ‘diamond anniversary’ to the search facility on the homepage.

If you wish the Provost and/or Lord-Lieutenant, or one of his Deputies, to present the card from Her Majesty, then call 0131 271 3100 to make arrangements.